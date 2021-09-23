China rejects new US sanction regime over Ethiopia

borkena

China on Wednesday said that it opposes the sanction regime that president Joe Biden’s administration introduced last week targeting Ethiopian and Eritrean officials.

China expressed its conviction that the parties involved in the conflict do have the capability to resolve it and restore peace to the country.

Lijian Zhao, Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a Twitter message that “China opposes new US sanctions regime on Ethiopia.”

He tweeted :

“China opposes new US sanctions regime on Ethiopia. We hope the US will be prudent & play a constructive role. We believe the parties concerned in Ethiopia have the wisdom & capability to properly resolve differences, realize national reconciliation and restore peace & stability.”

China opposes new US sanctions regime on Ethiopia. We hope the US will be prudent & play a constructive role. We believe the parties concerned in Ethiopia have the wisdom & capability to properly resolve differences, realize national reconciliation and restore peace & stability. pic.twitter.com/FkyUwRd40i — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) September 22, 2021

The remarks from the government of China is received well by Ethiopians in social media platforms.

An anti-American sentiment is rising in Ethiopia after the Biden administration indulged in what many Ethiopians understood to be a tacit support for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgency in the northern part of the country, including part of Amhara and part of Afar region.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com