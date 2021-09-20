Ethiopia : Impacts of price hike become a concern for human rights group

Ethiopian Human Rights recommends coordinated actions from government bodies to control what many describe as an “insane” price hike for food items

Bati Market ( Photo taken in 2010. Source : Tour Travel Guide)

The rising cost of living in Ethiopia has been affecting the majority of Ethiopians, impacting their lives in different ways. The issue has now become a concern for human rights organizations in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Monday said price hiking is affecting the rights of citizens to have adequate food. Furthermore, the commission said that it is impacting other economic and social rights of citizens.

However, the commission saw in a positive light measures being taken by the government to ease the situation.

In the midst of the spiraling cost of living that affected the absolute majority of Ethiopia with meager income, the Federal government introduced measures like allowing duty-free imports for food items and easing value- added tax for food produced locally.

Despite all that, many still live under challenging circumstances.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, recommended for government actions to be coordinated between different levels of government.

It also recommended measures to ease the price hike to be implemented in a way that benefit those affected most by it.

Continuous evaluation of the measures being undertaken to ensure efficacy and further actions to ensure that government initiatives are working are also recommended.

There have been reports that in many cases the rise in the cost of living across Ethiopia are linked to price gouging and other forms of sabotage.

Federal and regional levels of government have been taking measures to discourage businesses engaged in artificially manipulating prices.

Satirical contents among Ethiopians on social media, for several months now, are either about the war that TPLF triggered or the out of control price spike for food items and other basics.

On Monday, for example, many Ethiopian Facebook users had a way to vent anger about the new prices for onions. “Those of you who do not like onions are blessed” is the reaction when the price went up to 60 Ethiopian birr for just a kilo of it.

