Haile says it is Ethiopia that has give us so much, We haven’t given to Ethiopia

borkena

In Tobia event, organized by Arts TV, Ethiopia’s revered long distance running legend Haile Gebreselassie spoke about the importance of Ethiopia.



He spoke with humility. At a time when activists and celebrity activists are seen as a “hero” because of “what they have given to Ethiopia,” Haile Gebreselassie seems to differ. He says, It is Ethiopia that has given us so much! “Ethiopia is very important!” he added.



Watch his speech from video embedded below :

Video : embedded from Arts YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com