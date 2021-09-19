How Ethiopian actor freed himself from Khat , smoking addiction

borkena

Ethiopian actor Tesfu Birhane has been struggling with khat and smoking addition for over a decade.



It came to a point where it impacted his career and he was missing out from several popular Ethiopian films.



Many take different paths to free themselves from addiction. For the Ethiopian actor, it was a holy water in the tradition of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church and several days of prayer and fasting that helped him kiss goodbye to a lethal addition.



Seifu Fantahun spoke to him. Watch video

Video : Embedded from Seifu Show on EBS YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com