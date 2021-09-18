Telephonic Press Briefing on U.S. National Security Matters Related to Africa (US Embassy Event)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, September 17, 2021 – Please join us on Monday, Sep 20, 2021, for a telephonic press briefing with Bryan Hunt, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa and the Sudans and Erik Woodhouse, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions. They will discuss an upcoming national security action related to Africa.

Speakers: Bryan Hunt, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa and the Sudans and Erik Woodhouse, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions

Date: Monday, September 20, 2021

Time: 4:00pm

Language: English

Ground Rules: ON THE RECORD

Bryan David Hunt assumed duties as Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa and the Sudans on January 12, 2021. Prior to this, he served as Office Director for South Sudan and Sudan in the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs from August 2019 to January 2021. Mr. Hunt has also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique from August 2016 to July 2019; Deputy Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana from August 2013 to July 2016, where in addition to bilateral responsibilities he was accredited to the Caribbean Community; and as Deputy Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea from July 2011 to July 2013,

handling bilateral relations with the countries of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister Counselor, Mr. Hunt’s previous overseas assignments include Counselor for Political Affairs at the American Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan (July 2009 – October 2010); Principal Officer at the American Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan (July 2006 – July 2009); Political Officer at the American Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan (August 2004 – July 2006); Political Officer at the American Embassy in Maputo, Mozambique (August 2000 – August 2002); Consular and Commercial Officer at the American Embassy in Gaborone, Botswana (September 1998 – August 2000); and Political, Economic, and Consular Officer at the American Embassy in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (September 1996 – June 1998).

Mr. Hunt’s additional domestic assignments include as Deputy Director for Regional and Security Affairs in the State Department’s Africa Bureau (October 2010 to July 2011) and as Desk Officer for Angola in the State Department’s Africa Bureau (September 2002 – August 2004).





Erik Woodhouse is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Division for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs. In that position, he oversees the Office of Sanctions Policy and Implementation and the Office of Threat Finance Countermeasures.

Before rejoining the State Department, Mr. Woodhouse was an attorney advising clients on compliance with U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering rules and regulations. Previously, he served as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the Treasury Department, where he worked on matters across IA’s international economic policy portfolio. Before Treasury, Mr. Woodhouse served as an attorney-adviser with the Office of the Legal Adviser at the State Department, first covering human rights and refugee affairs, and then treaty affairs. Earlier in his career, he was an associate in the project finance and litigation practices at a global law firm, a clerk for a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and a researcher at the Program on Energy & Sustainable Development at Stanford University.

