1ST NTO TECHNICAL CONFERENCE : Building stronger partnerships to fight tax-related illicit financial flows


1ST NTO TECHNICAL CONFERENCE 

Building stronger partnerships to fight tax-related illicit financial flows 19-21 October 2021 (virtual) 

The Network of Tax Organisations (NTO) will host its 1st Technical Conference from 19 to 21 of October in a virtual  format. Under the theme “Building stronger partnerships to fight tax-related illicit financial flows”, the event will  bring together over 400 participants from around the world to analyse current best practices on the global level.  

An inclusive platform and interactive environment will be provided over the course of three days, to enable in-depth  exchange of experiences and co-creation with more than 30 speakers. Presentations, interactive panels, breakout sessions  and workshops will be held in English, with simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and French. The conference is intended  to be a starting point for continued discussions on strategies to widen collaboration in tackling tax crime. The focus will be  set on advocating and promoting international, south-south, and inter-institutional cooperation between revenue  administrations, law enforcement authorities and other governmental institutions. 

NTO adopts a broad definition of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), as the movement of money or capital, that have earned,  transferred or utilised from illegal activities. This also includes, among others, activities that involve organised crime,  corruption and terrorism or activities that are socially unpalatable and detrimental to sustainable development. 

Curbing IFFs can support to recover faster and better from the Covid-19 crisis and build more resilient economies, as it contributes to increasing the fiscal space. For instance, in 2020, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development  (UNCTAD) “Trade and Development Report 2020” estimated that revenue losses, caused just by tax-related IFFs, are in  the range of $49-$193 billion annually, accounting for 2.3 per cent of combined GDPs in Latin America and the Caribbean  and in Africa.  

The 1st NTO Technical Conference will offer the opportunity to identify synergies between policymakers and tax  practitioners on the latest international developments in tackling tax-related IFFs as well as to explore the potential for  more global, robust cooperation. A summary document containing key take-aways, interviews with keynote speakers and  central messages from panels will be published on the NTO website after the event, aiming to deepen the discussions  among tax administrations, thereby enhancing global efforts

About the Network of Tax Organisations (NTO) 

Founded in May 2018 in Ottawa (Canada), the NTO brings together nine member organisations that represent over 180  countries worldwide. In order to foster capacity development and internal collaboration among its members, the NTO  offers peer-learning activities and opportunities to exchange information and experiences. The NTO is facilitated by the  International Tax Compact (ITC) and financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Contact 

In case of any question, please contact nto.conference@taxcompact.net.  Please note that participation in the conference is by invitation only.
