

1ST NTO TECHNICAL CONFERENCE

Building stronger partnerships to fight tax-related illicit financial flows 19-21 October 2021 (virtual)

The Network of Tax Organisations (NTO) will host its 1st Technical Conference from 19 to 21 of October in a virtual format. Under the theme “Building stronger partnerships to fight tax-related illicit financial flows”, the event will bring together over 400 participants from around the world to analyse current best practices on the global level.

An inclusive platform and interactive environment will be provided over the course of three days, to enable in-depth exchange of experiences and co-creation with more than 30 speakers. Presentations, interactive panels, breakout sessions and workshops will be held in English, with simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and French. The conference is intended to be a starting point for continued discussions on strategies to widen collaboration in tackling tax crime. The focus will be set on advocating and promoting international, south-south, and inter-institutional cooperation between revenue administrations, law enforcement authorities and other governmental institutions.

NTO adopts a broad definition of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), as the movement of money or capital, that have earned, transferred or utilised from illegal activities. This also includes, among others, activities that involve organised crime, corruption and terrorism or activities that are socially unpalatable and detrimental to sustainable development.

Curbing IFFs can support to recover faster and better from the Covid-19 crisis and build more resilient economies, as it contributes to increasing the fiscal space. For instance, in 2020, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) “Trade and Development Report 2020” estimated that revenue losses, caused just by tax-related IFFs, are in the range of $49-$193 billion annually, accounting for 2.3 per cent of combined GDPs in Latin America and the Caribbean and in Africa.

The 1st NTO Technical Conference will offer the opportunity to identify synergies between policymakers and tax practitioners on the latest international developments in tackling tax-related IFFs as well as to explore the potential for more global, robust cooperation. A summary document containing key take-aways, interviews with keynote speakers and central messages from panels will be published on the NTO website after the event, aiming to deepen the discussions among tax administrations, thereby enhancing global efforts.

About the Network of Tax Organisations (NTO)

Founded in May 2018 in Ottawa (Canada), the NTO brings together nine member organisations that represent over 180 countries worldwide. In order to foster capacity development and internal collaboration among its members, the NTO offers peer-learning activities and opportunities to exchange information and experiences. The NTO is facilitated by the International Tax Compact (ITC) and financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.



Contact

In case of any question, please contact nto.conference@taxcompact.net. Please note that participation in the conference is by invitation only.

