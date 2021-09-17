Revelation of Fake News and Misinformation: The Need for Counter Investigation on Investigative Reports

Photo credit : The New York Times

Taye Berhanu (PhD.)

One can hardly deny the vital roles prominent international media networks and human rights organizations play in fostering democracy, respect for human rights and in creating global awareness on major issues of mankind’s concern. The raison d’etre for the establishment of the Amnesty International, for instance, and the principles and tenets it upholds are truly humane and historic. Likewise, media outlets like the CNN, BBC and Aljazeera are sources of news, information and knowledge.

Unfortunately, though, these corporations are also engaged in adverse roles menacing democracy, peace and security. They have influenced and led governments astray to take irresponsible actions which resulted in destabilizing various countries with ignominious catastrophes on millions of peoples the world over. To the dismay of the helpless victims, they have continued with impunity working against the objectives and ideals they ought to promote. Major powers and their respective management bodies seem to heed little.

Their ulterior motives reflected in Ethiopia for so many years is a case in point. The recent so called investigative reports of Amnesty International and CNN are so disgusting and disturbing. They do not reflect, by any standard, the works of such esteemed organizations. In fact, the world is used to getting such malicious fake news and fictitious reports. They employ two diametrically opposite instruments of support and denial – silence and vociferation. The silence arms are used not to expose criminals of their sides. They are outspoken and vociferous to unmask their dislikes.

Ethiopia has traversed through immense trials and tribulations in its age-long history. Apparently, the untold miseries the Ethiopian people have encountered for the last three decades epitomizes as part and parcel of the worst inhumane world record. Regrettably, some international humanitarian organizations and the international media network, including AI and CNN have a share to the blame. They have immensely contributed to the seizing of government power of the Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF). The Cold War situation could be a valid excuse for their roles in view of the existence of antagonistic ideological positions. The end of the Cold War has done away with the ideological rifts and the TPLF had accordingly subdued to the winning ideology throwing away its Albania’s model of socialism.

But, as promoters of democracy and defenders of human rights, their support to a backward, undemocratic and inhumane political system – a brutal ethnic federal system- is incomprehensible. Surprisingly, they have kept silent for more than two decades witnessing TPLF’s obnoxious and tragic atrocities. The silence was broken after the TPLF’s demise. The TPLF that was told by the Ethiopian people “Enough is Enough” has arisen as a wounded hyena to destroy its own Motherland.

The TPLF has escalated its ill-devised and sordid conspiracies to destroy the lives of many thousands. It organized, abetted and encouraged under its leadership ethnic based grotesque attacks, destructions and looting of property, abduction, raping and all sorts of disgusting crimes – eventually culminating in genocidal activities. It is no wonder the Ethiopian parliament designated it as a terrorist organization that threatens to destabilize the nation and the region. The genocidal crimes committed against the Federal Northern Command members and innocent civilians – children, women and men – in Maikadra, numbering more than 1561, according to Gondar University Study Report, are the true manifestations of the nature of TPLF. Following this, it frantically used the nation’s looted money to hire lobbyists to hoodwink the international community. It has made use of its tentacles already entrenched in various international organizations, including the UN bodies, international and local non-governmental organizations as well as embassies.

Deplorably, few international media networks and pseudo humanitarian organizations clamored with the terrorists fanning fictitious and dangerous news and reports. Amnesty International has made a report entitled “Ethiopia: Troops and militia rape, abduct women and girls in Tigray conflict” – new report 10 August 2021.

The contents of the report are simply sensational, full of biases, irrational, unjustifiable and unfounded. The report never mentioned TPLF, as it is or as a terrorist organization. The naming Tigray conflict is an attempt to portray that the conflict is between Ethiopia and Tigray. It loathes to mention that the conflict is between the renegade terrorist organization, TPLF, and the Ethiopian people, including Tigray language speaking people in Tigray region. Concomitantly, its phrasing of the situation in Ethiopia and Tigray is a deliberate coined poison. Abduction is inserted in the title; but no details are presented. It is mere addition to its unsubstantiated phrase mongering.

The identity of the sex violence offenders was based on the language they spoke and the uniforms they wore. This is sheer ignorance. Amharic is spoken by many who speak Tigray and Tigray is spoken by many Amharic speakers also. The TPLF forces had also camouflaged themselves by wearing Ethiopian and Eritrean military uniforms they prepared in advance. The witnesses are drawn from TPLF members and/or supporters from prisons in the Sudan and Sudanese officials, a country that has connived with TPLF since its inception and that has occupied Ethiopia’s territory.

Amnesty International’s narration about rape depicts its ignorance of the Ethiopians’ moral, belief and culture. Sex in Ethiopia is very sacred. Rape or sex violence is legally, morally, religiously and culturally taboo or unacceptable. It would be discrediting the discipline of Ethiopian soldiers that have served the international community for global peace and security without such allegations. It has rapaciously and grossly imagined as if the civil war was on sex violence. The language of its Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, alleging the Ethiopian government using rape as a weapon of war is disgusting. It is a mockery to stand more concerned than the Ethiopian Government and its people.

Further, Amnesty International seem to be authoritative as having the mandate to instruct the Ethiopian government, the UN and the AU. This is unexpected from such an organization that tries to defend human rights. What makes the report more unprofessional is its utter bias and unreliable sources. The report had to scrutinize the warring factions, which it failed to do so. It did not use reliable sources.

As the old adage goes, birds of the same feather flock together. The respected international media network, CNN, has followed the footprints of Amnesty International. It has a half-baked report with a title “Men are marched out of prison camps. Then corpses float down the river.” Its biases are clearly and vividly witnessed by its own witnesses. Witnesses of the Sudanese local authorities, that of the occupant force, and TPLF fighters, including the so-called Gebretensae, mirrored as community leader wearing a cap with TPLF insignia, and refugees that are conscripted to fight the Ethiopian government. It is a pity to see CNN turn around the Ethiopian government’s previous report on TPLF’s crime to its own false story.

Both have used the term ethnic profiling or ethnic cleansing by pretending not knowing the culprit. The intention is to add fuel to the problem that was initiated, escalated and perpetrated by the TPLF. Both have tried to promote the concerns of the so-called human rights campaigners and US-based Tigrayan advocates. They attempt to revive the unnecessary statements of the UN and USA officials made by their misguided acts of fabrications.

It is high time that the organizations that have major roles be investigated for fake news, disinforming and misinforming the international community. It is a stark fact that the world is being gravely infested with corruption of all sorts, including some journalists and employees of human rights organizations serving as lobbyists and activists. It is, therefore, the responsibility of all to have a close examination at the works of giant organizations in the interest of mankind by having counter investigation on the investigative reports.

