Preparation not for proxy war agents but to those who deploy them, says General Bacha Debele

borkena

In a graduation of conscripts held on Wednesday, General Bacha Debelle says Ethiopian army preparation is not for agents of proxy war but to those who are deploying them against Ethiopia.



Watch his video

Video : embedded from Fana TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com