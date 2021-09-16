Thursday, September 16, 2021
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Preparation not for proxy war agents but to those who deploy them, says General Bacha Debele

borkena

In a graduation of conscripts held on Wednesday, General Bacha Debelle says Ethiopian army preparation is not for agents of proxy war but to those who are deploying them against Ethiopia.

Watch his video

Video : embedded from Fana TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

