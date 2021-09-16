General Abebaw Tadesse in North Wollo Front : Army standing reliable

Preparation for the next step of military operation said to be finalized. General Abebaw says the Army is in good standing

General Abebaw Tadesse ( Photo : Defense Force)

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force, General Abebaw Tadesse, on Thursday was in the North Wollo Front where he met with military commanders deployed in the area, as disclosed by the Ethiopian Defense Force.

He is cited as saying that the army standing is reliable for the next step of the military operation in the region.

His discussion with the military commanders focused on execution of military missions. He is said to have hailed the army for the successful operations so far.

However, General Abebaw encouraged for continuation of support and readiness to further strengthen the army and for excellence in achieving military missions.

The military commanders in the region have expressed optimism that the areas that are under the control of TPLF terrorists will soon be freed and those displaced will return.

Furthermore, the Defense Force disclosed that the preparation for the next operation is finalized.

A big portion of the North Wollo area of the Amhara region of Ethiopia has been under the control of TPLF terrorists for more than a month now.

Amhara regional authorities said an estimated 4.5 million people are in the TPLF controlled areas and that the administration has no information about them.

There have been reports of famine and starvation in those areas. The TPLF spokesperson, Getachew Reda, earlier this week admitted that people in the area TPLF forces controlled are facing starvation.

The Tigray rebels, and they are believed to be backed by the US government and European Union, have looted public and private properties, and destroyed infrastructure including schools and hospitals.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led government and Amhara regional have been criticized by some activists for not taking, as the critics say, decisive action to rescue over four million people under the control of TPLF facing famine and starvation in addition to rights violations.



General Abebaw returned to serve in the army from retirement after the TPLF forces attacked the northern command in November 2020.

