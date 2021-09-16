Ethiopia welcomes security council decision on GERD

While welcoming UN decision about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia says it is something that should not have been taken to the UNSC

Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam Project (Photo credit : ENA)

borkena

Ethiopia on Thursday welcomed a decision by the United Nations Security Council regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The council referred the GERD issue to the African Union led trilateral negotiation between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the UN, Taye Aske Selassie, remarked in a Twitter message, “UNSC referral of the GERD to the trilateral negotiation and the AU lead process is appropriate and shows the position of the council on the consideration of the issue as a water right and water development issue.”

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Ethiopian government said, “Ethiopia welcomes council members for directing the matter to the African Union led trilateral negotiation. Nonetheless, it is regrettable that the Council pronounces itself over an issue of water right and development that is outside its mandate”

Egypt and Sudan took the GERD matter to the security council after the AU led trilateral negotiation in the Democratic Republic of Congo failed because of Egyptian and Sudanese interest to change the observer roles of the US and European Union. The two countries took the matter to the security council, claiming that GERD constitutes security risk. The UNSC is convinced that the GERD is rather a development project.

The full statement by the Ethiopian government is featured below :

Press Release On the Statement of the President of the UN Security Council on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

=====

The Government of Ethiopia notes the statement of the president of the UN Security Council on the matter of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). In an unprecedented manner, the statement is released nine weeks after the open meeting of the UNSC on the GERD.

Ethiopia welcomes council members for directing the matter to the African Union led trilateral negotiation. Nonetheless, it is regrettable that the Council pronounces itself over an issue of water right and development that is outside of its mandate.

Tunisia’s historic misstep in advancing the Council’s pronouncement undermines its solemn responsibility as a rotating member of the UNSC on an African seat. Ethiopia commends those Council members that played a part in rectifying breaches against the integrity of the working method of the Council in processing the statement.

Transboundary water resources provide an opportunity for realizing the common good and regional cooperation. Ethiopia’s stance over the Nile is just and aspires to realize its lawful right and to build amity between peoples of the riparian countries. Ethiopia believes the time is now for the Nile Basin countries to brace for and foster basin-wide cooperation.

Ethiopia will not recognize any claim that may be raised on the basis of the presidential statement.

Office of the Spokesperson

15 September 2021

_

