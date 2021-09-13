Ten divisions of Migbe led TPLF forces annihilated in Maytemri. Commanders explain how it happened

borkena

Ten divisions of Migbe led TPLF forces are reportedly annihilated in Maytemr front in North Gondar. Major General Mesele Mesert explains to prime minister Abiy Ahmed how it happened. Abiy Ahmed was in the front for hours on Saturday to celebrate the Ethiopian New Year.

Watch video below

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com