Ethio-Kenya consultation on energy sector cooperation

Ethiopia and Kenya are discussing cooperation in the energy sector. ENA, Ethiopian State Media, reported on Monday government authorities from the two countries met for consultation over partnership in the energy sector.

Kenya’s Minister for Energy, Charles Keter, and Ethiopia’s Minister for Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele led the discussion in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Mr. Charles Keter disclosed that the deliberation was on the issue of finalizing power exchange agreement between the two countries.

He tweeted, “Together with my Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Seleshi Bekele, we co-chaired a meeting between Kenya and Ethiopian delegations to deliberate on the power exchange agreement between the two countries as we finalize the construction of the 500Kv Kenya-Ethiopia transmission line.”

The electric power transmission project – a joint investment between the two countries that is believed to contribute to regional economic integration – is a US$1.3 project.

In a twitter message, Ethiopia’s Minister for Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele, said :

“It is a big pleasure to host a Kenyan Energy Minister HE Mr Charles Keter. We discussed on completion of construction, guidelines for operation & PPA on Ethio-Kenyan energy interconnection. The technical teams from 2 sides will concluded drafting of the agreement. The system is an investment of 1.3B USD with modern 500KV line, an important vehicle for East Africa interconnection and nucleus for regional integration and prosperity.”

