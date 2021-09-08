Thursday, September 9, 2021
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ethiopian General reveal Tigray rebels plans and executions of attack on EDF

borkena 

In an interview with Walta Information, Let. General Bacha Debele revealed what the TPLF rebels planned and what they experienced in reality in their attack on the Ethiopian Defense force. 

In this highly informative interview, he also talked about other military issues. Watch the three parts video below

Part II :

Part III


Video : embedded from Walta TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

