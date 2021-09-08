Bir Sheleko : New Ethiopian Defense Force members graduate

borkena

The Ethiopian Defense Force has been reinforcing itself with human resources in light of external and internal threats against Ethiopia.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteer recruits joined the army in the past few months after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, embolden by external diplomatic and political support, invaded the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Those who were getting basic military training at Bir Sheleko military training center completed their trainings. Amhara Media Corporation covered the ceremony. Watch video

