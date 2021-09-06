Over 31,000 ammunition seized in Wollega, West Ethiopia

Suspects with the ammunition they were allegedly circulating ( Photo : ENA)

Over 31,000 ammunition reportedly seized in Nedjo, West Wollega, in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. It was the zone police that disclosed the arrest of two individuals whom the police said were circulating in the region. The ammunition are for AK 47 and machine guns.

According to a report from the Ethiopian News Agency which cited local law enforcement authorities, the suspects were arrested three days ago with tips from local communities.

They were carrying the ammunition in a small truck that was carrying Onion. Further investigation is underway. They were headed to Begi when they were caught in Nedjo, according to the report.

The military wing of Oromo Liberation Front, Shane, which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist organization, operates in the region. Foiled attempts to supply arms to the group have been making headlines in government media.

In a similar development, Guji zone police disclosed that it has seized 2,858 AK 47 and Brain Machine Gun ammunition. Police said it was intended for a terrorism related activity.

Furthermore, the zone’s police said that it has seized 36 police uniforms (apparently Oromia regional state police uniform) along with the ammunition.

The suspects were caught near Bibita locality, in a proximity to Negele town. The suspects were driving from Gordola zone via Genale to deliver the ammunition to Oromo Liberation Front military wing, according to the police report.

