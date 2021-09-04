Maritu Legese Ethiopian Music : Salmot- Ethiopian Music 2021

borkena

Salmot is Maritu Legese ‘s newly released song. Also the latest Ethiopian Music 2021. Salmot is an Amharic word and it translates to “before I die”



Currently living in the United States, she is singing about her longing to return home – Ethiopia. It came as Ethiopians are mourning one of the most celebrated Ethiopian singer – Alemayehu Eshete.

Video : Embedded from Minew Shewa Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



Entertainment

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com