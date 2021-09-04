Sunday, September 5, 2021
Updated:

Maritu Legese Ethiopian Music : Salmot- Ethiopian Music 2021

borkena

Salmot is Maritu Legese ‘s newly released song. Also the latest Ethiopian Music 2021. Salmot is an Amharic word and it translates to “before I die”

Currently living in the United States, she is singing about her longing to return home – Ethiopia. It came as Ethiopians are mourning one of the most celebrated Ethiopian singer – Alemayehu Eshete.

Video : Embedded from Minew Shewa Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
