Neamin Zeleke : “I have information TPLF Terrorists trained 200,000 new forces”

Neamin Zeleke remarked on TPLF-Oromo Liberation Front Alliance too ; OLF shane fighters are Oromo language speaking TPLF affiliated Tigreans who were settled in Wollega during previous governments

Neamin Zeleke ( Photo : courtesy of Neamin )

borkena

Neamin Zeleke, former member and leader of Arbegnoch Ginbot 7, is prominent for his relentless struggle against TPLF in the cyber world. Recently, he travelled to Ethiopia for two weeks. He also travelled to Eritrea where he spent four days reconnecting with Eritrean friends who supported the struggle against TPLF.

During his stay in Ethiopia, he sat with Ghion, one of the prominent Amharic magazines in Ethiopia, for an interview.

Neamin revealed that he had the opportunity to meet with authorities in Eritrea. TPLF latest incursions into Afar and Amhara regions, among others, and their implications to regional peace were discussed. He said he was discussing those issues in his capacity as Ethiopian activists and as a former member of the Arbegnoch Ginbot 7 movement.

From the discussion, he has the impression that there is an understanding on the part of Eritrean leadership that the TPLF will continue to pose danger to the entire region unless the terrorist group’s capability to launch incursions, like the ones observed in the Afar and Amhara region, are ruined.

In Ethiopia, Neamin travelled to war fronts in the Amhara region and managed to meet with regional authorities. He said he discussed ways of supporting the mobilization effort for the campaign to reverse TPLF incursion and determination to disintegrate Ethiopia. Specifically, he mentioned that there is common understanding with the leadership about existing gaps that needs to be filled.

Remarking on the withdrawal of Ethiopian Defense Force from the Tigray region of Ethiopia, “looking in retrospect, there was no situation at that time that was conducive for the Ethiopian troops to stay in Tigray.”

On foreign pressure on the Ethiopian government, Neamin made references to several reasons ranging from TPLF propaganda campaign to the U.S distaste towards new partnership in the horn between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia. The U.S. interest to exploit the TPLF as a tool to weaken Russia and China’s influence in the region was another reason, says Neamin.

Asked about the state of twitter campaign and its relevance to advance the cause of Ethiopia, Neamin said that TPLF supporters had dominance of social media campaigns right after the start of the war. But now the trend is reversed. He also cited lobby and diplomatic works by Ethiopians in the U.S. and Canada aimed at providing policymakers a better understanding of the conflict in Ethiopia and its causes. He stressed on the importance of the Twitter platform as a tool for the campaign and encouraged Ethiopians to have a Twitter account.

The military move of TPLF is far from over. Nemain said that he has information that the TPLF terrorists have trained 200,000 new forces and deploying them to expand attacks beyond Afar and Amhara regions. The Ethiopian people need to understand that the issue is an existential question and need to be determined.

On the TPLF and Oromo Liberation Front (Shane) alliance, he said it is not something new. They have been working together for a long time now. In addition, TPLF has created a clique group from Kimant, Agaw and Afar regions too. Regarding OLF- many of the soldiers are Oromo languages speaking ethnic Tigreans who were settled in the Wollega region in a settlement program of previous governments.

Neamin Zeleke ‘s full Amharic interview is available HERE

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com