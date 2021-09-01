Over 3 billion birr raised in support of Ethiopian Defense Force

The contribution, to the Ethiopian Defense Force, from the Diaspora community small as the bulk of the fund is raised locally

borkena

The Ministry of Defense on Wednesday disclosed that over 3 billion Ethiopian birr has been raised so far in support of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

From the Ethiopian News Agency, state media, report, the bulk of the money was raised from domestic sources. Ethiopians living in the Diaspora chipped in 42 million Ethiopian birr.

Federal government departments, government development enterprises, regional states and city administrations, the business community across the country, among others, have contributed to the national fundraiser for the defense force.

Apart from financial contributions, considerably big in kind contributions have been reported. 6,679 ox, over 10,000 sheep and goat, and dry ration have been donated.

It was the Minister for Defense, Kenea Yadeta, who shared the updates about the fundraiser.

The Ethiopian Defense Force, supported by regional special forces and militia, has been battling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces , which rebranded itself as “Tigray Defense Force” after the Ethiopian Parliament designated it as a terrorist organization, in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Also, the Defense Force has been deployed, for a long time now, in the Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia and parts of Oromia region adjacent to the Southern Ethiopia Nations and Nationalities region.

Security challenges from the military wing of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and armed groups in Benishangul region claimed thousands of civilian lives in the past few years.

Ethiopians from all walks demonstrated the support they have to the Ethiopian Defense Force, including by organizing rallies in different cities.

_

