USAID now says the TPLF looted warehouse

USAID Ethiopia Director, Sean Jones, during an interview with Ethiopian News Agency (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Just weeks after the Ethiopian Defense Force captured TPLF forces with high energy nutritious biscuits, which was supposed to be distributed in Tigray, the USAID said on Tuesday that the TPLF forces looted warehouses.

In an interview with Ethiopian State media, USAID director, Sean Jones, said that the TPLF is exploiting the situation inappropriately.

We feel that aid is being forcefully taken away from those who need it, he said, as reported by EBA. He added, “What I can say with certainty is that the TPLF looted warehouses in areas where they entered.”

He also made references to TPLF loots in the Amhara region (in North Wollo and South Gondar) where the TPLF forces controlled several towns. Recent reports indicate that the TPLF forces lost several towns.

They employed scorched earth policies. They have destroyed schools and health facilities, including hospitals, among other things.