TPLF suffered defeats in multiple fronts in Gondar and Wollo

Artillery operation during a battle against TPLF terrorists in North Gondar (Photo : Ethiopian Defense Force)

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces reportedly suffered defeats in Wollo and Gondar(northern part). Ethiopian Defense Force sources said the rebel force that sneaked into China and Chanq localities is routed. It is said to have severe losses in terms of casualties. It has also lost the artillery and Zu 23 anti-aircraft weapon.

The Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara region special forces and forces from Oromo regions were deployed in that front.

Fighting in the region has been going on for four days in a row, according to an Ethiopian State media report.

Another TPLF force that attempted to play a military trick in Dabat , also in north Gondar, received a blow , and was forced to retreat back.

The battle was in Ajire Janora locality. Amhara region special forces, Ethiopian Defense Force and Fano fought and carried out the operation in coordination.

In Wollo, the Ethiopian Defense Force has cleared Wurgessa, Libso, Mehal Amba, Mersa and Sirinka from TPLF fighters. Regarding Woldia, there are reports the city is currently under the Ethiopian Defense but the Defense Department has not confirmed it.

