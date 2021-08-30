Monday, August 30, 2021
Updated:

Kuku Sebsibe new music- Dimama -New Ethiopian Music 2021

borkena

Kuku Sebsibe released her new song, Dimama, over the weekend. She is one of the most revered singer in Ethiopia’s Music World. Her new music got over 300,000 views in a couple of days

Check it out

Video : embedded from Minew Shewa Entertainment Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

Entertainment 


