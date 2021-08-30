Kuku Sebsibe new music- Dimama -New Ethiopian Music 2021

borkena
Kuku Sebsibe released her new song, Dimama, over the weekend. She is one of the most revered singer in Ethiopia’s Music World. Her new music got over 300,000 views in a couple of days
