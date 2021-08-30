Monday, August 30, 2021
Haki Nega, Sebhat Nega’s lij speak out on the war in Tigray

Haki Sebhat, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) founder and ideologue’s Sebhat Nega‘s son, speaks out on current TPLF operations. He sees undesirability in it.

He was captured during the operation in December. What does he think about the war in Tigray? Check out his video.

