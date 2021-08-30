Haki Nega, Sebhat Nega’s lij speak out on the war in Tigray

borkena



Haki Sebhat, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) founder and ideologue’s Sebhat Nega‘s son, speaks out on current TPLF operations. He sees undesirability in it.

He was captured during the operation in December. What does he think about the war in Tigray? Check out his video.

Video : embedded from Enuka Media

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

