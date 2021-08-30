Ethiopians in the UK organize a rally in London





MFAE

The Ethiopian community gathered in their thousands at the Ethiopian Embassy in London yesterday to express their support and solidarity towards the People and Govt. of Ethiopia in containing the threat from internal & external adversaries, and sustaining peace and reforms in the country.

On the occasion, Embassy of Ethiopia, London thanked the Diaspora for their ongoing support in debunking false information on the current situation in #Ethiopia and also for their financial contribution towards strengthening the government’s capacity in addressing the needs of the people.

The event was organised by Defend Ethiopia UK in collaboration with the Embassy, and supported by local Ethiopia|n businesses.

Attendees got to hear motivational speeches from senior citizens and retired army officials, and were entertained by renowned Ethiopian artists.

__

