Emergency Humanitarian Support for Ethiopia Event – Canada

With the motto of “I for my country,” an effort is underway to collect emergency humanitarian support for Ethiopia.

The second event is organized for September 4, 2021.



Speakers :

Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, Nasise Chali

Nemain Zekeke, prominent Ethiopian activists based in the United States

For more information about the event, see the flyer below

If you would like to publish information about Ethiopian Events in the events section of borkena , please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com