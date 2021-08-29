Sunday, August 29, 2021
Emergency Humanitarian Support for Ethiopia Event – Canada

With the motto of “I for my country,” an effort is underway to collect emergency humanitarian support for Ethiopia.

The second event is organized for September 4, 2021.

Speakers :

Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, Nasise Chali 
Nemain Zekeke, prominent Ethiopian activists based in the United States

For more information about the event, see the flyer below

Ethiopian Event _ Canada

