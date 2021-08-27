Ethiopia : gov’t says 40 Oromo Liberation Front gunmen killed

OLF and TPLF fan waves the flags of the two organizations.. The two organizations have formed military alliance ( Photo: SM)

The Ethiopian Defense Force says it has killed 40 Oromo Liberation Front gunmen (OLF -Shane) in Southern parts of the country, neighboring the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

30 others are reportedly wounded, according to the Southern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The Voice of America Amharic service cited Colonel Girma Ayele as saying, “The law enforcement operation is under way after the group announced that it has started an alliance with Tigray people’s Liberation Front [TPLF] and launched inhuman attacks against civilians.”

Last week, the Oromo Liberation Front massacred well over 300 ethnic Amhara in East Wollega, Oromia region, in a locality known as Kiramu.

The regional government has confirmed the massacre of innocent civilians. It was not until a day after the attack that the regional government deployed regional law enforcement units to the region.

In a related development, a citizen report shared on social media, on Friday, indicates that the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist force, has intensified its attacks on civilian ethnic Amharas in Wollega region.

The Oromo Liberation Front has not yet reacted about the alleged killings of 40 of its gunmen.

