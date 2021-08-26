Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeEthiopian Video"If we think that enemy force is in Somalia, we will go"...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

“If we think that enemy force is in Somalia, we will go” says TPLF spokesperson

borkena

In what seems to be an effort to justify military adventures in Afar and Amhara region, where thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda says “If we think that enemy force is in Somalia, we will go”

Watch his interview with Tigray Media House.

Video : embedded from Tigray Media House
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE


Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News