“If we think that enemy force is in Somalia, we will go” says TPLF spokesperson

In what seems to be an effort to justify military adventures in Afar and Amhara region, where thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda says “If we think that enemy force is in Somalia, we will go”

