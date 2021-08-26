Ethiopian Event : People to People Inc. (P2P) and The Network of African Diaspora Healthcare Professionals Announce



People to People Inc. (P2P) and The Network of African Diaspora Healthcare Professionals Announce

The 13th GLOBAL ETHIOPIAN DIASPORA CONFERENCE

ON HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL EDUCATION

THEME OF THE YEAR:



“Clinical Diagnostics Capabilities in the Horn of Africa; lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic and Opportunities for Collaboration”

Date & Time: Saturday, October 16th, 2021 8:00AM to 5:00PM

Venue : Washington DC Metro Area + Virtual (Hybrid)

Registration Fee: $100 (breakfast and lunch included (Free for students and virtual attendees)

__

