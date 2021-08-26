Ethiopian Event : People to People Inc. (P2P) and The Network of African Diaspora Healthcare Professionals Announce

Thursday, August 26, 2021
Ethiopian Events
Updated:

People to People Inc. (P2P) and The Network of African Diaspora Healthcare Professionals Announce

The 13th GLOBAL ETHIOPIAN DIASPORA CONFERENCE
ON HEALTH CARE AND MEDICAL EDUCATION

THEME OF THE YEAR:

“Clinical Diagnostics Capabilities in the Horn of Africa; lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic and Opportunities for Collaboration”

Date & Time:  Saturday, October 16th, 2021   8:00AM to 5:00PM

VenueWashington DC Metro Area + Virtual (Hybrid)

Registration Fee:    $100 (breakfast and lunch included (Free for students and virtual attendees)

