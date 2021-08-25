Court martial passed guilty verdict on treasonous army members

Court martial is yet to pass sentence. Lawyer of treasonous army members asked the military court for reduced criminal sentence

borkena

Military court martial of the Southern Command Force of the Ethiopian Defense Force on Wednesday passed a guilty verdict on army members who were indicted for treasonous acts.

The military court said, “They have ignored the oath of allegiance to their country and the constitution and have been engaged in activities that endanger the army’s movement and activities that reinforce the position of Tigray region special forces.”

What was specifically mentioned is, as reported by state media, that they have been leaking military secrets to the Tigray region special forces. They were also sabotaging some heavy weaponry to malfunction so that they would not provide service to the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Among the charges were :

– Weaponry prepared for military operations were sabotaged

– Information about the mobility of the army was leaked to Oromo Liberation Front (OLF – Shane group)

– Secret activities of the Ethiopian Defense Force were leaked to terrorist groups (OLF and TPLF, as designated by the Ethiopian Parliament),

-Orders from military commanders were ignored and executed in a way that benefit the missions they received from the terrorist organizations

-Disseminating terrorizing information “Tigray special forces are victorious over “prosperity party soldiers.” Instigating ethnic Tigray members of the defense force against the army

-Engaging in activities that support regional special forces that the national mission they were supposed to work for

The suspects denied the charges, but the court martial argued supporting claims with evidence. Lawyer of the suspects reportedly asked for reducing the criminal sentence by highlighting past positive contributions and their responsibility as heads of their families.

The Court martial adjourned before passing the sentences. The number of soldiers (including commanders) indicted in the crime is unspecified.

It is to be recalled that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked several military bases of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 24, 2020 which triggered what the Ethiopian government calls law enforcement operation.

After the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire at the end of June, the TPLF ventured into military campaigns into the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia, and managed to control a considerably large area on both regions where it massacred civilians and looted private and public properties including financial institutions.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com