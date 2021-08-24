Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Opinion
Updated:

An Open Letter to Amnesty International Regarding its Hit Piece on the Ethiopian Troops

By Asqual Teferi 

From the outset, I would like to condemn any act of sexual brutality against women. I  strongly support a thorough investigation of the alleged sexual violence against women in the  Tigray region by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian troops.  

Having said that, I would like to register my opposition to the Amnesty International  report issued on August 10, 2021, titled “Ethiopia: Troops and militia rape, abduct women and  girls in Tigray conflict.”  

Flawed Methodology 

Amnesty International used a flawed methodology to prepare this highly accusatory hit  piece to sway the American public opinion against the Ethiopian government. Let us look at the  sample and methods used by Amnesty International to prepare the report. 

• First, the sample is meager to be reliable. Amnesty International selected a total of 63  “survivors of rape and other sexual violence” out of the millions of Tigrian Ethiopians to  recount the alleged sexual misconducts by the Ethiopian troops. According to Amnesty  International, “between March and June 2021, Amnesty International interviewed 63  survivors of rape and other sexual violence; 15 in person in Sudan, and 48 remotely on  secure telephone lines.”  

• Second, because Amnesty International has not indicated the process by which the 63  interviewees were selected, it is difficult to rule out the possible involvement of TPLF to  manipulate the selection process to tilt the outcome in their favor.  

• Third, Amnesty International did not provide the names and backgrounds of the medical  professionals and humanitarian workers who helped Amnesty International corroborate  the allegations of the 63 interviewees; therefore, it difficult to prove the neutrality of  those humanitarian workers and medical professionals.  

One- Sided Story 

This was simply a one-sided story to implicate the Ethiopian troops in the alleged “widespread sexual violence” and “sexual slavery” against women in the current conflict in  Tigray. 

Surprisingly, Amnesty International chose not to offer the Ethiopian government the  opportunity to provide their perspectives related to the serious allegations levelled against the  Ethiopian troops by the 63 interviewees and others. 

This hit-piece painted a dark picture of the thousands of patriotic Ethiopian soldiers while  providing a cover for the alleged atrocities committed against Ethiopian civilians and troops by  the TPLF troops. 

The report should be rescinded. 

For the reasons outlined above, the report by Amnesty International is unreliable; therefore, the report should be rescinded. Amnesty International should do the right thing by  scrapping this incredulous and one-sided report for the sake of its reputation. It should go back  to the drawing board to expand its sample size and representation to ensure that it reflects the  voices of the victims in the Tigray conflict irrespective of their ethnicity. Amnesty International  should investigate the allegations of misconduct on the part of the TPLF as well as the Ethiopian  troops. To produce a credible report, Amnesty International must send staff who are trained to  conduct in-person interviews in conflict zones. 

Unfortunately, the report in its current form is a stain on the record of Amnesty  International. Amnesty International must refrain from being perceived as an advocate of the  TPLF’s agenda. Erroneous findings, such as this one, is incredulous and consequential in  securing the means to exact justice to future victims of this heinous crime. I’m hopeful that  Amnesty International will take a swift action to correct this egregious error.  

Finally, I’d like to bring to your attention this well-researched document prepared by  New Africa Institute titled, “Disinformation in Tigray: Manufacturing Consent for a Secessionist  War” which relates to our request herein:  

https://newafricainstitute.medium.com/disinformation-in-tigray-manufacturing-consent-for-a secessionist-war-275544445c5

__

