Horn Of Africa Digest – Fairness & Balance: International Media Coverage of Ethiopia

borkena

Horn Of Africa Digest with Ann Fitz-Gerald and Jeff Peace on Fairness and Balance of International Media Coverage of Ethiopia

Daniel Belayneh hosted it. Watch the video below

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com