Monday, August 23, 2021
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Horn Of Africa Digest – Fairness & Balance: International Media Coverage of Ethiopia

borkena

Horn Of Africa Digest with Ann Fitz-Gerald and Jeff Peace on Fairness and Balance of International Media Coverage of Ethiopia

Daniel Belayneh hosted it. Watch the video below

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
