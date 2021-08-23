Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeEthiopian NewsEthiopia Attorney General Gedion Timothewos with Stephen Sucker- Hard Talk
Ethiopian News
Updated:

Ethiopia Attorney General Gedion Timothewos with Stephen Sucker- Hard Talk

BBC

Stephen Sackur speaks to Ethiopia’s attorney general Gedion Timothewos. The conflict between government forces and Tigrayan rebels has cost thousands of lives and revived the spectre of famine – is there a way to avert catastrophe?

Check out audio below

Audio Source : BBC
Cover photo : Ethiopia’s attorney general , Gedion Timothewos (Photo credit : BBC)

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News