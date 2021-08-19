TPLF forces are cut off from logistic supply route and surrounded, says Gen. Tefera Mamo

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces had been pillaging towns after towns in North Wollo region of Ethiopia in the past three or so weeks, looting public and private properties.

As it turns out, they do not seem to be able to stash their loots in Tigray. Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, commander of Amhara region special forces, said the TPLF forces have suffered blowing defeats in the area between Gaint and Woldia.

The remaining forces are surrounded and they might not be able to get a way to escape.



Watch his interview with Amhara Media Corporation (AMC).

Video : embedded from Amhara Media Corporation

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena