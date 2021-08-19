Ethiopia launched online service delivery for diplomatic community

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia launched online service delivery for the diplomatic community in a range of areas including diplomatic privileges, immunity service, VIP saloon, and visa applications

Ambassador Birtukan Ayano (Photo : MFAE )

MFAE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia launched an online service today (August 19) for the diplomatic community and international organizations.

Addis Ababa-based embassies, international and regional organizations, and their employees will get quality and efficient services with the online service.

State Minister, H.E. Ambassador Birtukan Ayano said the Ministry launched the online service continuing its endeavors to provide quality services to customers.

She also said the Ministry would implement special features in the future to enhance the service.

The online service is a joint venture of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

According to Mr. Faisal Alie, Director General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry, the applications give service to quests for diplomatic privileges, immunity service, VIP saloon, and visa service.

The online service can be accessed via [portal, www.eservices.gov.et ].

Diplomats and high-level government officials have attended the launching ceremony.

