Heavy rain, flooding claimed lives in Addis Ababa

Heavy rain on Tuesday in the afternoon reportedly claimed lives in the capital Addis Ababa. Ethiopia’s state media, EBC, has confirmed the news citing Mayor Adanech Abiebie but did not specify the number of victims.

Damage to life and property is said to be severe in Asko, Adey Abeba, German Square and Golf Course. There has been road closure and firefighters are reportedly working in affected areas to minimize damage.

Dozens of people hurt in those areas are taken to different hospitals in the city

Addis Ababa Mayor expressed her grief for flood victims and said that the “city has learned the need to do more to minimize impact of heavy rain during rainy seasons.”

Ethiopia is expected to receive more rain, heavy one, in the days to come.

The months between June and September are times during which most parts of Ethiopia receive heavy rainfall. Last month, Ethiopia completed the second phase of filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam taking advantage of the heavy rain.

