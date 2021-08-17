Ethiopia, Tigray and the Truth ( By Jeff Pearce)

borkena

“You are not getting a real story , real background as to why Ethiopia is at war with the TPLF – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front,” says Jeff Pearce, a Canadian Journalist and writer who traveled to Ethiopia recently.



He had more to say about the propaganda war against Ethiopia. Check out the video below ( he shared in on his YouTube channel)

Video : Embedded from Jeff Pearce YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena