Demeke Meets U.S. Special Envoy to Horn of Africa, Feltman

Demeke Meeting with US envoy to the region, Feltman. (Photo : MFAE)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, held talks today (August 17) with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mr. Jeffrey Feltman.

During their discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister said the relationship between the two countries is historic, longstanding, and founded on shared interests and vision.

The Deputy Prime Minister spoke in detail about the genesis of the TPLF attack on the Northern Command of the ENDF, including all the destructive acts of the group leading to the present day.

The invading force is currently carrying out open invasions, looting and killings in the Afar and Amhara regions, said Mr. Demeke highlighting the overwhelming humanitarian, economic, and social crimes the group has been committing in the stated regions.

While committing all these crimes and treason, the Deputy Prime Minister said, the U.S. Government chose silence which was uncharacteristic of the fraternal relationship between the two nations.

Mr. Demeke expressed Ethiopia’s standing expectations that the U.S. would properly condemn the destructive acts of the invading forces in a way that fits the relationship between the two countries.

The international community should underline that the group has been disturbing the region since its inception, the Deputy Prime Minister further added.

The special envoy, on his part, said the U.S. Government perfectly understands the views of the people of Ethiopia on the TPLF.

He said maintaining, affirming, and sustaining Ethiopia’s sovereignty, peace and unity are the fundamentals of U.S. Policy on Ethiopia.

Mr. Feltman underscored that the relationship between the two countries has regional significance and will continue to be based on these same anchors.

Mr. Feltman is expected to hold talks with various government officials during his stay in Ethiopia.

