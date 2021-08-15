Ethiopian Classical Music (Instrumental Music)

borkena

Ethiopian Classical Music – the “classical music” is used among many Ethiopians to refer to instrumental music.

Most Ethiopian Instrumental Music are very deep, relaxing and soothing. The YouTube link below is a collection of dozens of instrumental music. Ideal to use at any time. Check it out.

Audio : embedded from AddisLinx

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment

