Ethiopian Classical Music (Instrumental Music)

borkena
Ethiopian Classical Music – the “classical music” is used among many Ethiopians to refer to instrumental music.
Most Ethiopian Instrumental Music are very deep, relaxing and soothing. The YouTube link below is a collection of dozens of instrumental music. Ideal to use at any time. Check it out.
Audio : embedded from AddisLinx
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena