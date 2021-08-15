Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicEthiopian Classical Music (Instrumental Music)
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Ethiopian Classical Music (Instrumental Music)

borkena

Ethiopian Classical Music – the “classical music” is used among many Ethiopians to refer to instrumental music.

Most Ethiopian Instrumental Music are very deep, relaxing and soothing. The YouTube link below is a collection of dozens of instrumental music. Ideal to use at any time. Check it out.

Audio : embedded from AddisLinx
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

Entertainment 

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News