300 TPLF forces killed in Afar, over 40 captured : Army Commander in Eastern Command

borkena

Commander of Eastern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force , Major General Belay Seyoum, said over 300 Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters killed during the fighting on Friday. 40 others are captured.

He added that TPLF is forced to halt its advance in the Afar region which was aimed at controlling the Ethiopia-Djibouti route.

One captive said he was coerced to join TPLF forces. Another one said they were given one rifle for five.

Major General Baly Seyoum said that operation in the Eastern Front was effective. He says it does not matter if the Junta, as he calls it, is controlling this or that place. It does not matter. The point is, he said, is the junta going to come out alive from the places it controlled.

Watch the video

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube Channel

Cover photo : Screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena