Gambela Ethiopia : Authorities arrested 93 individuals over security concerns

Gambela authorities made arrests in the regional capital and districts over security concerns . Hundreds of thousands of birr seized

Among Seized items from Gambela security operation (Photo : ENA)

borkena

The Gambela regional government announced that it has made 93 arrests over what it called the security threat they posed to the region, and to the country, too.

“Because the region is in a border area, remnants of TPLF terrorists and other terrorist groups could attempt to infiltrate. National Intelligence and Information Service (NISS), the regional and federal police forces are working collaboratively to ensure that it does not happen,” said Thomas Tut, head of the region’s security, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

According to the source, there were three days of security operations in Gambella city and other districts – specifically Wantawor and Belare districts.

13 of the suspects were arrested in border districts near Burbena and they were said to be under security watch, as explained by Atp Thomas.

The remaining suspects were arrested in Gamebella city in an undisclosed search operation, including in Hotel facilities. It is indicated that the suspects were with no identification card and some of them appear to have military profession.

Furthermore, the report said that over 700,00 Ethiopian birr, 2500 South Sudan currency and Somalian Shillings were captured from the suspects.

Investigation is underway and the suspects will appear before court once it is completed, the security officer said.

Ethiopia has been struggling in illegal circulation of firearms and terrorist activity for more than three years now. Today, the Ethiopian state media reported that over 1,377 ammunition were seized in Ambo which is in a range of 100 kilometers from the capital Addis Ababa.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena