Getachew Reda’s Interview with BBC HardTalk

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson, Getachew Reda, had an interview with BBC Hard Talk Host, Stephen Sackur.

As he has been doing in the past, he blamed the situation in Tigray on what he called “Amhara expansionist forces and the Eritrean regime.”

He also said that the TPLF forces would not withdraw from Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia and had many more things. Take a listen.

Video/ Audio : Embedded from R17 Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena