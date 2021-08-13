Saturday, August 14, 2021
Getachew Reda’s Interview with BBC HardTalk

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson, Getachew Reda, had an interview with BBC Hard Talk Host, Stephen Sackur. 

As he has been doing in the past, he blamed the situation in Tigray on what he called “Amhara expansionist forces and the Eritrean regime.” 

He also said that the TPLF forces would not withdraw from Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia and  had many more things. Take a listen. 

