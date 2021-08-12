Debretsion Gebremichael thinks his forces “made history” with the war they triggered. Watch

borkena

In a latest interview with Tigray TV, Debresion Gebremicael, one of the few TPLF leaders who survived the war they triggered when they attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force and who was leading a fugitive life for most part of the law enforcement operations by the Ethiopian government, says “Tigray made history with the war.” He is employing the noun Tigray to mean TPLF forces and TPLF sympathizers.



Watch his interview

Video : embedded from World Press Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena