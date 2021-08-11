Ethiopia criticizes international media outlets over distorting gov’t call

borkena

Ethiopia’s mobilization call for the nation in the face of continued aggression by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was covered by most international media outlets.

But the coverage was rather done in a malicious way.

The Ethiopian Government on Wednesday issued a statement reacting to the reports. Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check, a Task Force instituted after TPLF started the war when it attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020, highlighted about eight points in its two-page statement.

The key message is that International Media outlets distorted and provided unfair coverage to the national call.

The Task force said that the presentation of the coverage was in a “skewed way and in a manner consistent with most international media reporting [of the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia] since November 4, 2020”

But the most important, and perhaps super malicious, was that “most have chosen rather to distort a nation’s call for survival as a call against Tigray.”

Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Reuters, AFP and BBC are among international media outlets cited in the statement for distorted coverage of the national call.

The government also criticized that the media outlets did not adequately and properly report about the atrocities that the TPLF carried out in the Amahra and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

Last week, in the Afar region alone, the TPLF massacred over 200 civilians when it shelled a school and health facility that was used as a shelter for displaced people. Over 100 of the victims are children, over which UNICEF issued a statement of “concern.”

Also, more than 300,000 people are displaced as a result of TPLF renewed military attacks in the Amhara and Afar regions.



