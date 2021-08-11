Chagni : At least 7 passengers killed when gunmen attacked a van

Google map

borkena

A report by Ethiopian Insider says at least seven people were killed when gunmen attacked a minivan that was travelling from Chagni town in Amhara region to Gilgel Beles, in Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia.

The source cited Let. General Asrat Denieryo, coordinator of the Task Force operating in the region to restore security in the region.

The attack happened on Tuesday in the afternoon. Bodies of the victims have been taken to Pawe hospital, the source added.

Furthermore, the source reported that hospital sources confirm seven deaths, but residents in the region seem to believe that the number of casualties is higher than reported.

A minivan has a capacity of carrying up to twelve people.

