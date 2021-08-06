Ethiopia : court martial sentences to death those involved in the Defense attack

Court Martial granted appeal rights to the suspects involved in facilitating Defense Force attack by Tigray people’s Liberation Front

borkena

The Ethiopian Defense Force on Friday disclosed that the court martial of The Western Command had been looking into cases of Defense Force members who were involved in betrayal and subversive actions by facilitating attack for the TPLF forces.

It said witnesses were heard and evidence organized and analyzed.

Colonel Marye Ebabu, head of the court martial for the Western Command, is cited as saying that there were several officers who received a mission from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to disorient Defense members.

Worse, according to the Ethiopian Defense Force report, there were also others who were in possession of lethal poison with which they intended to kill members of the Ethiopian defense force. The poison was uncovered during a search of suspected members of the defense force.

The report added that some other sympathizers to the TPLF within the army were engaged in social media mobilization calling for an end to government terms in office by October 10, 2020.

Furthermore, Colonel Marye said some ethnic Tigrean members of the defense force in the western command had a preparation to launch an attack comparable to one that was launched against the Northern Command.

Suspects were charged with treason and are sentenced to death and life in prison. Colonel Marye also said that they have a right to appeal the decision.

Members of the defense force who committed a treasonous act against the Northern Command are also charged. And they were allowed to have a defense lawyer.

The statement from the Defense Force unspecified the number of suspects facing treason charges and those who are sentenced to death and life in prison.

Court martial of the Western Command said members of the Defense Force actively participated during the process of evidence gathering and hearing.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) top officials admitted on a live show saying their forces took a preemptive blitzkrieg attack on the Northern Command Force.

TPLF forces are still carrying out massacres in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia as they pursue their military objective to control the road between Tigray and Afar , and Tigray and Sudan.

USAID administrator, Samantha Power, who visited Sudan before her short visit to Ethiopia, has been campaigning to get a “humanitarian corridor” between Tigray and Sudan.

However, the Ethiopian government rejected it, saying that aid should continue to be delivered from Djibouti.

__

