Quadruplets : A women in South East Ethiopia gave birth to four children

The new born quadruplets in South East Ethiopia (Photo : ENA)

borkena

An Ethiopian mother in Western Hararghe gave birth to quadruplets. Aferia Shemsedin, a resident of Chiro town in Hararghe, is in a stable condition. It is from her first pregnancy that she got quadruplets.

Gender distribution of the babies could not be more perfect. Two baby girls and two baby boys.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, gynecologist, told Ethiopian news Agency that the babies were delivered with a cesarean section procedure, and they are all healthy, and in a good condition.

The report added that the hospital ,where Aferia was having check-ups during her pregnancy,was ready for three babies, and it was a surprise to see four babies. Mr. Mohammed said quadruplets birth is for the first time in the history of the hospital.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena