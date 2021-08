borkena

Billene Seyoum Woldeyes, Press Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, had a briefing on Thursday.



Watch it below.

Video : embedded from the YouTube channel of the office of Prime Minister

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena