U.S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi Presents an Additional 1,210,550 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Geeta Pasi handing 1,210,550 COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States to the Ministry of Health represented by State Minister Mrs. Seharla Abdulahi at the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (EPSA) on August 5, 2021. (Courtesy of US Embassy in Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 5, 2021 – This week, 1,210,550 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. These vaccines will strengthen our partnership in global health, save lives, and build back livelihoods from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The United States is very proud to hand over our latest donation of more than 1.2 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Ethiopia. Together, we are vaccinating more people, saving lives, advancing global health security, and helping to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to all of our partners in the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, Ethiopian Airlines, and so many others for making this possible,” said Ambassador Geeta Pasi.

To date, the United States has invested nearly $200 million to support Ethiopia’s COVID-19 response. This is within the context of our $4 billion investment in public health in Ethiopia over the past 20 years, as the largest donor to public health in Ethiopia. In addition to our support for this emergent threat, the United States has partnered for many years with the Ministry of Health, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, and other Ethiopian agencies to work on issues such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, maternal/child health, and overall health security. Public health is a high priority for Ethiopia, and for the United States.

The U.S. government remains committed to sharing the U.S. vaccine supply with the world. We can only defeat COVID-19 and resume economic progress by building and sustaining our partnerships. This delivery is another step in ending the global pandemic and building a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.

Remarking on the American effort against the pandemic, President Biden asserted, “We value the inherent dignity of all people. In times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help and to offer a helping hand. That’s who we are.” The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa looks forward to continuing to support the path to mutual recovery.

