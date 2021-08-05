Ethiopia, Djibouti reaffirm commitments for seamless transportation of wheat to Northern Part of Ethiopia

Photo credit : MFAE

MFAE

Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye paid a visit to Dorlae Multipurpose Port (DMP) of Djibouti and conferred with the port’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Idris Douhour earlier this morning (August 05, 2021).

During the visit, Mr. Idris noted that the Port proffers the utmost care to avoid any hiccups during the unloading, loading, and dispatches of wheat being transported by the World Food Program to the northern part of the country.

The Ambassador along with diplomats and the Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Port have witnessed trucks loading with wheat that was stored in the Silo warehouse.

The Ambassador has also spoken to the truck drivers at the port and received confirmations that they had encountered no problems and were receiving efficient service.

