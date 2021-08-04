157 trucks with humanitarian aid arrived in Mekelle

borkena

157 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid reportedly arrived in Mekelle, the biggest city in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check Task force on Wednesday confirmed that aid has reached Mekelle. The aids to be delivered are both food and non-food items provided by the World Food Programme, UNICEF, UNFPA and other humanitarian organizations, according to the report from the Task Force.

David Beasley, Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme, has confirmed on Wednesday that the trucks have arrived in Mekelle.

He tweeted “Good news: 175 trucks have arrived in #Tigray with food and humanitarian aid. Great progress, now we need 100 trucks rolling every single day to reach the millions in dire need. Now more than ever we need full access, more funds and most important of all a ceasefire TODAY.”

The trucks were stranded in the Afar region of Ethiopia – one of the areas where the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took the war after the Ethiopian Federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in late June 2021.

