The United States announces donation of an additional 1,210,550 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Ethiopia

1,210,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States being offloaded at the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical

Supply Agency (EPSA) on August 3,2021. ( Photo : courtesy of US Embassy in Addis Ababa)

US Embassy in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, – The U.S. Embassy announces the donation by the United States government of an additional 1,210,550 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. These doses, in addition to the donation of 453,600 doses that arrived July 19, are part of the U.S. pledge to provide 25 million life-saving vaccines to Africa. The U.S. government continues to coordinate closely with the African Union and Africa CDC on these allocations. The vaccine doses arrived via COVAX in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, August 2, 2021.

This donation will further aid the Ethiopian people in their fight to save lives and build back their livelihoods from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, the United States delivered an additional 1.2 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Ethiopia, building on our previous donation of almost half a million doses. We are honored to participate in the life-saving venture of delivering COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia from the American people. As Ethiopia’s closest partner in health, we are dedicated to vaccinating more people, saving lives, and ending the pandemic,” said Ambassador Geeta Pasi.

These 1,210,550 doses are part of the U.S. commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply with the world. As we continue to fight the pandemic at home, we also work to end the pandemic globally. We firmly believe that, working together, we can defeat COVID-19.

“We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values.” — President Biden

